Biden to visit India in early September for G-20 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to India from Sept. 7 to attend a summit of the Group of 20 countries, with a plan to focus in particular on the enhancement of multilateral development banks in the face of China’s “unsustainable” lending practices, the White House said Tuesday.

Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the president’s trip will run through Sept. 10, during which he will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with leaders from the world’s 20 biggest economies on the margins of the summit in New Delhi.

Sullivan also told reporters on a conference call that Vice...