Basketball: Tominaga follows in father’s footsteps at World Cup

When Keisei Tominaga steps on the floor at the FIBA Basketball World Cup tipping off Friday in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, he will become the second generation of his family to play at the sport’s biggest international tournament.

The 22-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln sharp shooter’s father, former Japan center Hiroyuki, 49, represented the country at the 1998 FIBA World Championship in Greece, before the event was renamed the World Cup.

While the younger Tominaga has been dubbed “the Japanese Steph Curry” for bombing three-pointers from far beyond the arc as a 1.88-meter gu...