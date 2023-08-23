Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning on buying of utilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Wednesday morning, lifted by buying of utilities and other domestic demand-related issues, while investors increasingly adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of a speech by the U.S. central bank chief.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 106.28 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday to 31,962.99. The broader Topix index was up 5.49 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,271.20.

Gainers were electric power and gas, pulp and paper, and iron and steel issues.