Tokyo stocks end higher on rises in utilities, U.S. earnings eyed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday for the third straight day on rises in utilities and other shares sensitive to domestic demand, while investors awaited earnings results from a major U.S. chipmaker.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 153.55 points, or 0.48 percent, from Tuesday at 32,010.26. The broader Topix index finished 11.34 points, or 0.50 percent, higher at 2,277.05.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and pulp and paper shares.