Baseball: Buffaloes' Yamamoto tames Lions for 12th win
Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto worked seven innings and two relievers completed the seven-hit shutout in a 3-0 Pacific League win Wednesday over the Seibu Lions. At Saitama Prefecture's Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, Yamamoto (12-5) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five for the two-time defending PL champs and runaway league leaders. "After the first inning, I had to pitch some with runners on base, but their pitcher was getting out of jams and I didn't want to let him get the upper hand," Yamamoto said. "Pounding the strike zone led to my just scraping by without allowing a...