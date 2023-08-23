Japan mulls easing restrictions on lethal weapon exports

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government told ruling parties that lethal weapons could be exported for specific non-combat purposes, party members said, as working group discussions resumed Wednesday on relaxing the nation's strict defense equipment transfer rules. Under Japan's "three principles" covering defense equipment and technology transfers, the government has allowed the export of lethal weapons only to countries that are jointly developing or producing defense equipment. The export of non-lethal equipment, meanwhile, has been permitted to nations collaborating with Tokyo on security and for use in fi...