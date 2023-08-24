Fukushima water release to begin amid persisting concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will discharge treated radioactive water Thursday from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, while concerns persist among some neighboring countries and local fishermen about its environmental impact. Earlier in the week, the government announced the release of the water used to cool melted nuclear fuel at the plant and treated through an advanced liquid processing system capable of removing most radionuclides, except tritium. The decision came as tanks installed at the Fukushima complex, now containing about 1.34 million tons of treated water, are nearing their...