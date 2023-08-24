Tokyo stocks open higher as chip shares gain on Nvidia earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as semiconductor-related shares jumped, tracking overnight Wall Street gains amid positive earnings from U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 128.94 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday to 32,139.20. The broader Topix index was up 2.33 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,279.38. Gainers included electric appliance, oil and coal product, and machinery issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.67-69 yen compared with 144.80-90 yen in New York and 145.38-40 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. T...