Tokyo stocks rise in morning on chip shares, Fed chair speech eyed

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, as semiconductor-related shares gained following positive earnings from U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp., but the upside was capped by caution ahead of a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 136.07 points, or 0.43 percent, from Wednesday to 32,146.33. The broader Topix index was up 5.67 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,282.72. Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.