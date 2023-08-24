URGENT: Japan begins releasing Fukushima treated radioactive water into sea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan started discharging treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea Thursday, amid persistent concern among local fishermen and some neighboring countries about the environmental impact. The Japanese government announced earlier in the week it would begin releasing the water used to cool melted nuclear fuel at the plant that has been treated through an advanced liquid processing system capable of removing most radionuclides, except tritium.