URGENT: Baseball: Elbow trouble ends Ohtani's pitching for season

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with elbow ligament damage Wednesday, when he left his scheduled start after just 1-1/3 innings, Los Angeles General Manager Perry Minasian said. Ohtani was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow after leaving the first game of the Angels' double header against the Cincinnati Reds, who swept both games at Angel Stadium, 9-4 in the opener and 7-3 in the nightcap. The Japanese two-way star hit his MLB-leading 44th home run of the season in the opener and returned to play in the second game.