Chronology of events related to release of Fukushima water into sea

The following is a chronology of events related to the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water into the sea from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s six-reactor Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered core meltdowns in three of its reactors due to an earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. March 11, 2011 -- Magnitude-9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami triggers nuclear crisis at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi plant, resulting in loss of power at facilities of Nos. 1-4 reactors. Nos. 1-3 reactors subsequently suffer core meltdowns. March 2013 -- Ja...