URGENT: China suspends imports of all Japanese seafood
Chinese customs authorities said Thursday that Beijing will suspend imports of all seafood products from Japan with immediate effect, shortly after Tokyo began discharging treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the move, calling it "an extremely selfish and irresponsible act."