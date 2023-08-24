Tokyo stocks extend rally to 4th straight day as chip shares gain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks gained for the fourth consecutive day Thursday, led by heavyweight semiconductor-related shares following positive earnings from U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 276.95 points, or 0.87 percent, from Wednesday at 32,287.21. The broader Topix index finished 9.54 points, or 0.42 percent, higher at 2,286.59. Gainers were led by mining, construction, and oil and coal product shares.