Japan fishermen remain opposed as Fukushima water discharge begins

Newsfrom Japan

A national fisheries association in Japan maintained its opposition to the government-approved discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea as it started Thursday amid domestic and overseas concerns about the environmental impact. "Our opposition to the discharge has not changed a bit," the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations said in a joint statement with a local group in Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan, adding that the release has increased fishermen's worries. "Although the government decided from a national point o...