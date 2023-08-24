Basketball: Japan set to open World Cup against rising power Germany

Newsfrom Japan

Co-host Japan will tip off the FIBA Basketball World Cup at Okinawa Arena on Friday against a German side looking to stake out its place among the sport's global elite. Led by 10-year NBA veteran point guard Dennis Schroder, the 2022 EuroBasket bronze medalist arrived in Japan following a strong run of exhibition performances culminating in a 91-99 loss Sunday to the United States in which it pushed the World Cup favorite to the brink. With an NBA contingent also including brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, and Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis, the European side has been ...