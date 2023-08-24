Baseball: Buffaloes' Miyagi fans 12 in 4-hit shutout

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroya Miyagi had a rare big strikeout day on Thursday, fanning 12 and allowing just four hits over the distance in the Orix Buffaloes' 5-0 Pacific League win over the Seibu Lions. At Seibu's Belluna Dome, just outside Tokyo, the 171-centimeter lefty tossed his third shutout of the season for the two-time defending PL champs and runaway league leaders, who wrapped up their three-game sweep with back-to-back shutouts. Miyagi (9-4) allowed the game's first hit, a one-out first-inning single, but retired the next 13 batters and led 4-0 before he surrendered his second. Yuma Mune broke the ice for...