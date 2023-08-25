Tokyo stocks plunge amid concern ahead of Fed chief's speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday morning amid mounting concern over prolonged interest rate hikes in the United States, as investors await a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief later in the day for hints about the country's monetary policy outlook. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 620.85 points, or 1.92 percent, from Thursday to 31,666.36. The broader Topix index was down 20.15 points, or 0.88 percent, at 2,266.44. Decliners were led by electric appliance, machinery and nonferrous metal issues.