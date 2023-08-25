Baseball: Angels say injury-hit Ohtani continues as DH

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will continue as designated hitter for the time being, the club said Thursday. Ohtani, who will not pitch again this season after being diagnosed with a tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament, will be with the team in New York for a weekend series with the Mets. Japanese compatriot and Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is scheduled to start Friday's game. In Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium, Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th home run in the first inning but had to leave in the second after thro...