Football: Women's World Cup top scorer Miyazawa to leave Japan club

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Hinata Miyazawa, who earned the Golden Boot at the recently concluded Women's World Cup with five goals, is leaving her WE League club Mynavi Sendai to prepare for a move overseas, the club said Friday. The 23-year-old World Cup debutant contributed to Nadashiko Japan's strong run to the quarterfinals, including netting a double in the team's 4-0 group-stage victory over eventual champions Spain. Miyazawa became the second Japanese winner of the Women's World Cup Golden Boot and the first since Homare Sawa, who scored five goals in Japan's 2011 tournament triumph in Germany. She ...