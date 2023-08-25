Nikkei plunges over 2% amid uncertainty ahead of Fed chief's speech

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei plunged by over 2 percent Friday, amid jitters ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chief later in the day that could hint at prolonged interest rate hikes in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 662.93 points, or 2.05 percent, from Thursday at 31,624.28. The broader Topix index finished 20.19 points, or 0.88 percent, lower at 2,266.40. Decliners were led by electric appliance, machinery and nonferrous metal shares.