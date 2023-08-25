China bans operators from processing seafood originating in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

China on Friday banned food production operators from purchasing or using seafood originating in Japan to process it for sale, a day after suspending all marine product imports from the neighboring country.

The fresh measure was announced in response to Japan’s release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea that started Thursday. China vehemently opposes the ocean discharge.

The State Administration for Market Regulation also said it will strengthen the monitoring of imported aquatic products to ensure food safety.

The Fukushima plant’s operator, To...