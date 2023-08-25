Basketball: Finland star Markkanen excited to face Japan at World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Finland will learn the lessons from its opening loss to Australia at the FIBA Basketball World Cup and is "ready for Japan next," star forward-center Lauri Markkanen said Friday. World No. 24 Finland traded punches with third-ranked Australia in the first half of the Group E opener at Okinawa Arena before the Olympic bronze medalist ramped up the defensive intensity en route to a 98-72 victory. Utah Jazz standout Markkanen led the way for his team with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists while coming under close attention from an Australian defense determined to force the ball out of hi...