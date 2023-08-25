Football: Kante's 2nd-half strike gives Urawa win at Shonan

Newsfrom Japan

Jose Kante scored for the third straight match as Urawa Reds claimed a 1-0 win away to Shonan Bellmare in Friday's only J-League first-division match. Kante received a pass from Ken Iwao and broke a scoreless deadlock with a 62nd-minute strike that hit the inside of the left post and then the back of the net at Lemon Gas Stadium in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. "I saw it (the goal) like a slow motion," said the 32-year-old forward, who has played for Guinea's national team. "I controlled the ball and had nobody on my back and I had time. When I saw I could turn, I decided to try to shoot. Th...