Baseball: Tigers rookie Murakami stops Giants for 8th win

Newsfrom Japan

Shoki Murakami worked six innings for the Hanshin Tiger as the Central League leaders hammered the Yomiuri Giants 8-1 Friday. The rookie right-hander allowed an unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine at Tokyo Dome to improve to 8-5. "I did a good job of working carefully low in the zone tonight," Murakami said. "I've become able to execute my pitches even when things are troubling me." The Giants opposed Murakami with right-hander Shosei Togo (10-4), who had a tough night at the hands of Hanshin's hitters, allowing six runs on 10 hits and a walk before leaving with on...