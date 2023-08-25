Japan eyes aid for fisheries amid China's Fukushima-linked import ban

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has begun considering a rescue plan for its domestic fisheries after China reacted to the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power by imposing a blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products, officials said Friday. The government seeks to mitigate the Chinese move's negative impact on the fishery industry while continuing to urge China to lift the measure it deems "not based on science." Japan's seafood exports to China stood at around 160 billion yen ($1 billion) in 2022, some 40 percent of total outbound shipments in value terms, according to g...