Basketball: Germany shoots down Japan in World Cup opener

Germany proved far too strong for Japan in their opening FIBA Basketball World Cup Group E clash Friday, outgunning the tournament co-host 81-63 on the back of a 25-point, nine-rebound performance from Orlando Magic big man Moritz Wagner. Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder scored 14 and Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis notched 13 for the 2022 EuroBasket bronze medalist, which led at every change at Okinawa Arena. Yuta Watanabe did his best to keep 36th-ranked Japan in the contest, contributing 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Phoenix Suns swingman, who missed most of Japan's wa...