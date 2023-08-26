Beijing seafood dealers shocked by total Japan import ban

Newsfrom Japan

Fish dealers at a Beijing market appear shocked after China banned all seafood imports from Japan in response to its release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. With Chinese state media reports and social media posts filled with information emphasizing negative effects of the Fukushima water release on the marine environment and human body, the local food industry also expressed wariness about the outlook for businesses related to "washoku" traditional Japanese cuisine. A fish dealer at the Beijing market said Friday the ...