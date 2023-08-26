Japan's 1st new tram in 75 years starts operating north of Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's first new tram system in 75 years began operating north of Tokyo on Saturday, with features designed to make it easy to access for the elderly and wheelchair users as Japan's society grays. The so-called next-generation tram system in Tochigi Prefecture runs between the east side of JR Utsunomiya Station and the nearby town of Haga, covering the 14.6-kilometer route in 48 minutes. The train, with yellow stripes, has been dubbed the "Lightline" after the frequent lightening observed in Utsunomiya that has earned the capital of Tochigi the nickname "thunder capital." Running on renewable...