Baseball: Ohtani gets double, 3 walks as Angels snap 4-game skid

Shohei Ohtani reached base four times and scored a run in the Los Angeles Angels' 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a double and three walks. The two-way star continued to be the Angels' designated hitter two days after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that prevents him from pitching again this season. The Angels ended their losing streak at four games. Mets right-hander Kodai Senga (10-7) suffered his seventh loss after striking out 10 and allowing two runs on four hits in 6-2/3 innings at Citi Field. Senga walked Ohtani twice...