No anomalies detected in fish samples after Fukushima water release

Newsfrom Japan

No detectable amount of tritium was found in the first fish samples taken in waters near the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, where the discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea began this week, the Japanese government said Saturday. The water discharge began Thursday despite persistent concerns among local fishermen and some neighboring countries about the environmental impact, while the U.N. nuclear watchdog has said the procedure aligned with global safety standards. The fish samples, a gurnard and olive flounder, were collected Friday within 5 kilometers of the discharge outlet ...