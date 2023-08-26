Baseball: Oshima gets 2,000th hit in Dragons' loss

Newsfrom Japan

Chunichi Dragons outfielder Yohei Oshima picked up his 2,000th career hit in a 2-0, 12-inning loss to the DeNA BayStars on Saturday. The 37-year-old Oshima singled to center in the third inning off Kenta Ishida at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, making him the 55th player in Nippon Professional Baseball to reach the milestone. With the Dragons trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the 12th, Oshima's single to right, the 2,001st hit of his career, put runners on the corners with one out, but BayStars reliever Kohei Morihara retired the next two batters to end the marathon contest. In the top of the 12th, Keita S...