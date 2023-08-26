Football: Yokohama FC stun Marinos in derby

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division strugglers Yokohama FC came from behind to beat leaders Yokohama F Marinos 4-1 at home Saturday. Yokohama FC went ahead 2-1 in the 52nd minute when veteran forward Sho Ito chest-trapped a headed pass from Yuri Lara and struck a shot into the top right corner of the net at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium. Yokohama FC extended their lead 10 minutes later on an own goal by Marinos defender Eduardo and then with a 93rd-minute goal by Kyohei Yoshino. Yokohama FC got revenge for their 5-0 loss at Marinos in April. "It's a derby, so my team knew how much our supporters wanted us to...