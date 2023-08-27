Basketball: Tiny Cape Verde makes World Cup history in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

With a population of just under 600,000, the African island nation of Cape Verde made history Saturday in Okinawa as the smallest country to ever contest the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Facing world No. 32 Georgia, the No. 64 Cape Verde team struggled to find its rhythm early but made a stronger second-half showing in an 85-60 loss to its fellow World Cup debutant in Group F at Okinawa Arena. A small but vocal group of traveling Cape Verdean fans made their presence felt inside the building, energetically cheering their team despite it trailing by a big margin for most of the contest. The team'...