Baseball: Ohtani has 2 hits, 2 steals as Angels beat Mets

Shohei Ohtani had two extra-base hits with an RBI and two stolen bases Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Mets 5-3. The two-way star doubled and scored the game's first run in the first inning at Citi Field. He then added an RBI triple in a four-run second that pushed the Angels' lead to 5-0. Ohtani went 2-for-3, walked twice, once intentional, and scored twice in the Angels' second straight win after four losses in a row. The 2021 American League MVP has gone 4-for-10 since being limited to the designated hitter role after he was diagnosed with a tear in his right ulnar coll...