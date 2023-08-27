Baseball: Sakamoto leads Giants to valuable win over Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Hayato Sakamoto hit a game-tying home run and drew a clutch walk to lead the Yomiuri Giants to a 4-2 come-from-behind win over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers on Sunday. Fighting to secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2021, the Giants trailed 2-1 at Tokyo Dome when Sakamoto cracked his 15th home run, off lefty Masashi Ito (8-5). The Giants took the lead in the eighth after Sakamoto drew their second straight two-out walk to set the table for the middle of the order. "The discipline Sakamoto showed to take that 3-2 pitch from Ito and draw that walk was critical to...