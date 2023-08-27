Japan to expand ASEAN aid, focus on food security at special summit

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are planning on affirming their commitment toward the improvement of food security in the event of emergencies, at a special summit in December commemorating their 50 years of friendship, government sources said Sunday. The meeting in Tokyo will see Japan expand its assistance to ASEAN, including enhancing measures against cyberattacks, climate change, as well as cooperation on maritime security, according to the sources. Japan has been working on strengthening its presence in the region, and deepening its relationship with the Global South ...