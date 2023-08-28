Basketball: Japan gets 1st World Cup win in thriller against Finland

Newsfrom Japan

Co-host Japan stayed alive at the FIBA Basketball World Cup with a dramatic 98-88 win against Finland on Sunday, recovering from an 18-point deficit for the biggest comeback of the tournament so far. Center Josh Hawkinson led the way for world No. 36 Japan with 28 points and 19 rebounds, while guard Yuki Kawamura scored 25 points off the bench, including 15 in the final quarter of the Group E clash at Okinawa Arena. Utah Jazz forward-center Lauri Markkanen had a team-high 27 for the 24th-ranked Finns, who can no longer advance from the group stage at the tournament taking place in Japan, the P...