Tokyo stocks open higher on export issues, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, bolstered by export issues on the back of a weak yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief said late last week that the central bank is "prepared" to raise interest rates further. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 308.62 points, or 0.98 percent, from Friday to 31,932.90. The broader Topix index was up 18.86 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,285.26. Gainers included oil and coal product, machinery and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 146.53-56 yen compared with 146.40-50 yen in New York an...