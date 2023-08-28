Japan's Mitsubishi H2A rocket launch delayed due to high winds

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Monday that the lift-off of a H2A rocket carrying the Japanese space agency's lunar lander was postponed due to strong winds over the launch point. The domestically-produced rocket was to blast off Monday morning from Tanegashima Space Center on Tanegashima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. It will carry the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency-developed SLIM lunar lander which will test technology for pinpoint landings on the Moon's surface. SLIM is expected to enter the Moon's orbit some three to four months after being launched and to at...