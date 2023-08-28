Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall St. gains after Fed chief speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street last week as investors were relieved by a speech by the Federal Reserve chief that ended without surprises. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 529.75 points, or 1.68 percent, from Friday to 32,154.03. The broader Topix index was up 30.87 points, or 1.36 percent, at 2,297.27. Gainers were led by machinery, oil and coal product, and insurance issues.