Tennis: Nishikori withdraws from U.S. Open with knee problem

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori, runner-up in the 2014 U.S. Open, has withdrawn from the Grand Slam tournament, organizers said Sunday. Two days earlier, Nishikori, who is dealing with left knee pain, told a press conference in New York that it was fifty-fifty whether he would participate and that he was waiting for his inflammation to subside. The former world No. 4 returned to competition in June after undergoing hip surgery in January 2022. Nishikori played at the ATP Tour's Atlanta Open in late July but missed three tournaments he had planned to compete in ahead of the U.S. Open beginning Monday. The 33-yea...