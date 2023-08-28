Tokyo stocks rebound on easing fears over aggressive U.S. rate hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday, recovering from steep losses late last week, as the market was lifted by machinery and semiconductor-related issues amid easing concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 545.71 points, or 1.73 percent, from Friday at 32,169.99. The broader Topix index finished 33.41 points, or 1.47 percent, higher at 2,299.81. Gainers were led by machinery, oil and coal product, and iron and steel shares.