Football: World Cup hero Miyazawa eyeing more success with new club

Newsfrom Japan

Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa on Monday vowed to further raise her profile as she mulls several offers from overseas following her stellar performances for Japan this summer in New Zealand. A source familiar with the matter said Liverpool and Frankfurt are among the sides linked with the 23-year-old Mynavi Sendai attacker, who on Monday departed Japan for London where she will meet up with her agent to decide on her next move. "My aim is to perform well at the international level (with the new club) and become a famous player," Miyazawa said at Tokyo's Haneda airport. "I...