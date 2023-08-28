Japan retains economic view in Aug., warns of China risks

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Monday retained its view that the economy is recovering moderately for August and sounded more upbeat about exports, though it also warned of downside risks from China's economic slowdown due to real estate woes. In its monthly economic report, the government upgraded its view on exports for the first time in three months, noting there were "signs of picking up." The revision reflects robust auto shipments following the easing of a chip shortage and the revival of inbound tourism. Housing construction, however, was downgraded for the first time in 18 months to "almost flat" from "stea...