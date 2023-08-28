Football: Endo makes 1st Liverpool start as Saito stars for Sparta

Newsfrom Japan

Japan captain Wataru Endo made his first start for Liverpool in England on Sunday when compatriot and Paris Olympics hopeful Koki Saito bagged a brace for Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Defensive midfielder Endo, who at the age of 30 is the oldest Japanese ever to debut in the Premier League, played 58 minutes at St. James' Park where a late double from substitute Darwin Nunez secured 10-man Liverpool an unlikely win. Seeing little time on the ball in the early stages, Endo grew into the game after Liverpool conceded the 25th-minute opener to Anthony Gordon and went down to 10 men three ...