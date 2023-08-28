China tightens Japan food inspection at retailers, eateries

Newsfrom Japan

China has tightened inspections at local retailers and eateries to check whether they are strictly observing a ban on all marine product imports from Japan as well as food imports from 10 of its prefectures over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident. The strict checks, some of which are carried out without prior notice following Tokyo's release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant last week, have prompted some outlets in China to publicly declare they do not sell imports from Japan. Market regulation authorities in various areas in China have released images showing how ...