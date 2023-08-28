Japan to design new missile for next-gen fighter jets: source

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to design a new missile for next-generation fighter jets it is developing with Britain and Italy, aiming to equip them with it when they are first deployed in the Asian nation in 2035, a source familiar with the matter said Monday. A study involving Japan and Britain on what would be fit for new fighter jets to be used by Japan's Air Self-Defense Force showed that a home-grown air-to-air missile would initially ensure better performance at a lower cost than the European-developed air-to-air Meteor missile, according to the source. In the future, however, Japan may consider equippin...