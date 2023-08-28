Japan firms create "space cosmetics" headed for ISS in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Major makeup firm Pola Inc. and ANA Holdings Inc. on Monday unveiled special skincare products that will be used by Japan's space agency, marking the country's first facial cosmetics brought onto the International Space Station around 2024. A facewash and a lotion from the "Cosmology" line devised by Pola and the parent company of All Nippon Airways have been specially designed for use in outer space's low-gravity, resource-scarce conditions. The two products were both created in response to a call by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for products that solve issues common to terrestrial a...