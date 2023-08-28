Basketball: Cape Verde continues record-setting World Cup in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Having already made history with its maiden FIBA Basketball World Cup appearance in Okinawa, tiny Cape Verde etched its name in the record books again Monday by becoming the smallest country to ever win a game at the tournament. Representing the African island nation of less than 600,000 people, head coach Emanuel Trovoada's 64th-ranked team upset No. 17 Venezuela 81-75 at Okinawa Arena, sparking animated celebrations among players and fans. Cape Verde, having become the smallest nation to play at the tournament just two days earlier and despite its 85-60 loss in the Group F opener to Georgia,...